Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Raised to C$9.50 at TD Securities

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Eight Capital cut their price target on Yamana Gold from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered Detour Gold to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on WestJet Airlines from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.24.

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$7.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$4.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.67.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The mining company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$553.63 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.86%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 134,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.35, for a total transaction of C$984,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 244,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,798,986.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

