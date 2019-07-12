LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

Shares of LXU opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. LSB Industries has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 4.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.65.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.02. LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 22.24% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $94.15 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that LSB Industries will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 331.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in LSB Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

