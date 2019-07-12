Loopring (LRC) Price Down 15.3% Over Last 7 Days

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Loopring has a market capitalization of $41.33 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. One Loopring token can currently be bought for about $0.0461 or 0.00000390 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, OTCBTC and Tokenomy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Loopring Profile

Loopring’s genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,375,076,040 tokens and its circulating supply is 895,489,676 tokens. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/@loopring

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, HitBTC, OTCBTC, Gate.io, Bittrex, CoinExchange, DragonEX, Upbit, Bitbns, YoBit, IDEX, AirSwap, Bithumb, Tokenomy, Ethfinex, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

