Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Raised to $122.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LAD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America set a $275.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vistra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research cut shares of Lithia Motors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.56.

LAD opened at $119.16 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $124.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.29. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 15,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $1,759,362.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 105.0% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the second quarter worth $481,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 3.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 165,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.1% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

