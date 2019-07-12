Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $104.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will report sales of $104.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.10 million and the highest is $106.61 million. Lindsay posted sales of $123.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year sales of $459.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $445.20 million to $484.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $491.40 million, with estimates ranging from $470.10 million to $533.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $121.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.63 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 5.24%. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on LNN. Boenning Scattergood cut Lindsay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindsay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in Lindsay by 629.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lindsay by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNN traded up $2.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.05. The company had a trading volume of 67,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,437. The company has a market cap of $916.73 million, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.34. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $73.00 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 42.18%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

