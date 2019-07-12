Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the May 30th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Lincoln Educational Services stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.13. 37,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $3.34.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $63.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.19 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,436,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 9.89% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $7,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LINC. Zacks Investment Research raised General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

