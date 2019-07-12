Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 (LON:YNGN)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 (LON:YNGN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 960 ($12.54) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of YNGN opened at GBX 1,087.90 ($14.22) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.03, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,102.01. YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 has a 1-year low of GBX 1,005 ($13.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,320 ($17.25). The stock has a market cap of $208.44 million and a PE ratio of 16.92.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Young's Managed Houses, Geronimo Managed Houses, and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

