Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on LBRDA. ValuEngine raised shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Macquarie raised shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series A alerts:

NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $106.59 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 12 month low of $68.76 and a 12 month high of $106.46. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 280.50 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 12.76.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a net margin of 507.95% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,927,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.