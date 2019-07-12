LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

LendingClub stock opened at $16.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.43 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $22.75.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). LendingClub had a negative net margin of 16.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LendingClub will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $30,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,893.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 276,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $942,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,045,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,517,142. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 9.7% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 171,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 15,198 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the first quarter valued at $509,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in LendingClub by 22.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,453,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926,187 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in LendingClub by 24.6% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 112,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in LendingClub by 16.8% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 1,440,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 207,011 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

