Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) versus Arco Platform (OTCMKTS:ARCE) Financial Contrast

Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) and Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Legacy Education Alliance and Arco Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Education Alliance -9.98% N/A -39.17% Arco Platform N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Legacy Education Alliance and Arco Platform, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legacy Education Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A Arco Platform 0 1 4 0 2.80

Arco Platform has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential downside of 39.58%. Given Arco Platform’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arco Platform is more favorable than Legacy Education Alliance.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.8% of Arco Platform shares are held by institutional investors. 25.9% of Legacy Education Alliance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Legacy Education Alliance and Arco Platform’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Education Alliance $93.41 million 0.04 -$9.96 million N/A N/A Arco Platform $100.06 million 10.14 $6.13 million $0.27 165.52

Arco Platform has higher revenue and earnings than Legacy Education Alliance.

Summary

Arco Platform beats Legacy Education Alliance on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Legacy Education Alliance Company Profile

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's product offerings include Rich Dad Education, which is based on the teachings of Robert Kiyosaki; Rich Dad Stock Education program that teaches students how to become savvy investors; Making Money from Property with Martin Roberts, a property-based curriculum; and Brick Buy Brick program that introduces its students to the tools and strategies used by successful investors to make money work for them through real estate investing. It also provides Building Wealth program that trains students on how to build and preserve wealth, start or manage a business, and benefit through investing in property; Robbie Fowler Property Academy for teaching investment strategies; Women In Wealth program to empower women with a financial education; Perform in Property program that helps students to achieve level of performance and financial independence they desire; Teach Me to Trade program to learn the core concepts of trading in the financial markets; Trade Up Investor Education that helps students to enhance their knowledge of stock and options trading; and Elite training courses. The company offers its programs through various formats and channels, including free-preview workshops, basic training classes, symposiums, telephone mentoring, one-on-one mentoring, coaching, and e-learning. Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. is based in Cape Coral, Florida.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2019, it had a network consisted of 1,462 partner schools and 498,553 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

