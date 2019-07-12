Laura Ashley (LON:ALY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Laura Ashley Holdings plc (LON:ALY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.93. Laura Ashley shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 35,278 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12.

About Laura Ashley (LON:ALY)

Laura Ashley Holdings plc engages in retailing furniture, home accessories, decorating, and fashion products in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and France. It offers furniture for bedroom, living room, and kitchen and dining; sofas and armchairs; chandeliers, pendants, wall lights, table lamps, floor lamps, decorative lighting and accessories, and string lights, as well as lamp shades and bases; furniture, kitchen and bathroom, matt emulsion, and water based paints; and curtain, lining, PVC, and upholstery fabrics.

