Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.86

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.86 and last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 137592 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.

Several brokerages recently commented on LSCC. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.39.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.86, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $98.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Esam Elashmawi purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.17 per share, with a total value of $60,850.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $304,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,322.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 679.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 426,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after buying an additional 372,110 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 112,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 28,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $599,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

