KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.11

KP Tissue Inc (TSE:KPT)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.11 and traded as low as $8.20. KP Tissue shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 4,000 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.12. The stock has a market cap of $76.01 million and a PE ratio of -60.29.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

