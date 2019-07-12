Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $196.82 Million

Analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) will post $196.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $189.33 million and the highest is $199.87 million. Kilroy Realty posted sales of $187.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year sales of $798.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $767.68 million to $814.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $856.08 million, with estimates ranging from $835.65 million to $883.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.56). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

KRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

Shares of NYSE KRC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.93. 429,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.77. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $59.05 and a 52-week high of $78.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 55.75%.

In other news, Director Jolie A. Hunt sold 4,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $332,638.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,506.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,120 shares in the company, valued at $633,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 4.2% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 108,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $571,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 193,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,182,000 after acquiring an additional 132,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,763 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

