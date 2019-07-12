KeyCorp Comments on Huntsman Co.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Huntsman in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 8th. KeyCorp analyst M. Sison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €215.00 ($250.00) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.77.

Huntsman stock opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.30. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $33.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntsman by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP David M. Stryker bought 2,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.01 per share, with a total value of $38,020.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 179,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,469.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott J. Wright bought 4,950 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.22 per share, with a total value of $100,089.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 33,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,902.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,950 shares of company stock valued at $157,729. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

