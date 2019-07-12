KekCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $5,516.00 (KEK)

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One KekCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0829 or 0.00000709 BTC on major exchanges. KekCoin has a total market cap of $888,163.00 and $5,516.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KekCoin has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00009548 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00032224 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00016837 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $230.50 or 0.01972992 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000727 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000072 BTC.

KekCoin Coin Profile

KEK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. KekCoin’s official website is kekcoin.co . The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here

KekCoin Coin Trading

KekCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KekCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KekCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

