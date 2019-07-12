KARMA (KARMA) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 48.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. KARMA has a market capitalization of $473,060.00 and $48.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $7.50, $10.39 and $20.33. Over the last week, KARMA has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 9,469,148,945 coins and its circulating supply is 3,299,031,186 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

