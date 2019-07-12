Just Eat (LON:JE) PT Lowered to GBX 600

Just Eat (LON:JE) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on JE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Numis Securities upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an add rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Peel Hunt upgraded MJ Gleeson to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 715 ($9.34) to GBX 745 ($9.73) in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 790.31 ($10.33).

Shares of LON JE opened at GBX 616.80 ($8.06) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Just Eat has a 1-year low of GBX 519.20 ($6.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 889.40 ($11.62). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 618.64.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

