JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €28.40 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.40 ($33.02) target price on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CS. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $8.40 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of from GBX 217 ($2.84) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AXA has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €26.56 ($30.89).

EPA:CS opened at €23.64 ($27.49) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €22.84. AXA has a 1-year low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 1-year high of €27.69 ($32.20).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

