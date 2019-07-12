Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Short Interest Update

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,900 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the May 30th total of 166,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $82,070.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,603.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 3.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 12.0% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 3,187.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson Outdoors stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.39. 12,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,533. Johnson Outdoors has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $107.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.65. The company has a market capitalization of $747.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.32. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $177.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Outdoors will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JOUT. ValuEngine raised USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

