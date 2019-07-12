Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $31.00.

JCI has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tremont Mortgage Trust from $9.50 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded Axel Springer from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.82.

NYSE:JCI opened at $41.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.97. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $28.30 and a 52 week high of $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.75%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 10,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $451,810.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,118.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $164,557.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 194,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,679,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,718 shares of company stock valued at $11,171,350 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

