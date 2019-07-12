Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) Coverage Initiated at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Jagged Peak Energy’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

JAG has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut Resolute Forest Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Williams Capital initiated coverage on Jagged Peak Energy in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 target price on InterXion and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.27.

NYSE JAG opened at $8.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.08. Jagged Peak Energy has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.37.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.07 million. Jagged Peak Energy had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 18.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jagged Peak Energy will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Jagged Peak Energy news, Director James J. Kleckner sold 4,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $44,725.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 270,821 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,240.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $66,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 468,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,033.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,507 shares of company stock valued at $265,073 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAG. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,353 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,080 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,347 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 25.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 778.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,780 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About Jagged Peak Energy

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

