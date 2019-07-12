J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Set at $88.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JBHT. Bank of America cut NIO from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services to $133.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. J B Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of JBHT opened at $87.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.94. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $83.64 and a 12-month high of $129.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.16). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John N. Roberts bought 2,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.23 per share, with a total value of $199,967.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 288,739 shares in the company, valued at $24,897,963.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Charles George bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.52 per share, for a total transaction of $472,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,237.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 60.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,049,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,785 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,143,000 after acquiring an additional 74,521 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,098,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,162,000 after acquiring an additional 44,120 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,012,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,196,000 after acquiring an additional 29,651 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $70,673,000. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

