ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF (BMV:DGRO) Trading Up 0.3%

ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF (BMV:DGRO) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $38.82, approximately 0 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.72.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2277 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. grace capital boosted its position in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. grace capital now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF during the 1st quarter worth $71,000.

