Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.24.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. Mizuho set a $21.00 price target on Neon Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Focus Financial Partners and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

In other Iqvia news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $15,360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 46,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,361,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,080 shares of company stock valued at $36,121,805 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,290,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,768,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,508 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 27.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,376,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $773,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,248 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 18.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $519,972,000 after purchasing an additional 561,276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,087,000 after purchasing an additional 164,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 9.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,942,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $279,414,000 after purchasing an additional 172,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

IQV traded down $1.83 on Friday, hitting $157.41. The company had a trading volume of 44,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,959. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.55. Iqvia has a 12-month low of $104.75 and a 12-month high of $164.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Iqvia had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Iqvia will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

