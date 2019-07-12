Iomart Group (LON:IOM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Iomart Group Plc (LON:IOM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $326.50. Iomart Group shares last traded at $320.00, with a volume of 210,458 shares traded.

IOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Monday, April 1st. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of MJ Gleeson to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 715 ($9.34) to GBX 745 ($9.73) in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Iomart Group in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 340.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $348.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.01 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Iomart Group’s previous dividend of $2.45. Iomart Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.60%.

In other news, insider Scott Cunningham purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.25) per share, for a total transaction of £13,000 ($16,986.80).

Iomart Group Company Profile (LON:IOM)

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services to micro and SME markets. It also provides managed cloud computing facilities and services through a network of owned datacenters to larger SME and corporate markets; and data storage, backup, and virtualization solutions.

