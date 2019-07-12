Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Vesuvius (VSVS)

Vesuvius (LON: VSVS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/11/2019 – Vesuvius had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/10/2019 – Vesuvius had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 600 ($7.84). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/8/2019 – Vesuvius had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/28/2019 – Vesuvius had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/18/2019 – Vesuvius had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/11/2019 – Vesuvius had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

6/7/2019 – Vesuvius had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/3/2019 – Vesuvius had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

5/15/2019 – Vesuvius had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 765 ($10.00) to GBX 683 ($8.92). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/15/2019 – Vesuvius had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of LON:VSVS traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 518.50 ($6.78). The stock had a trading volume of 111,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,670. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 525.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.51. Vesuvius PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 469.40 ($6.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 663 ($8.66).

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

