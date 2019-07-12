Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) rose 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.87 and last traded at $32.92, approximately 29,382 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 118,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.81.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 299,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 75,529 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,615,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,135,000 after purchasing an additional 62,133 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $662,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $449,000.

