InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $64.68

InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.68 and traded as high as $66.36. InterDigital Wireless shares last traded at $66.31, with a volume of 4,741 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDCC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Get InterDigital Wireless alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.00.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $68.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.19 million. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that InterDigital Wireless Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. InterDigital Wireless’s payout ratio is currently 77.35%.

In other InterDigital Wireless news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $44,091.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,323.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Merritt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $975,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,065 shares in the company, valued at $11,447,746.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,421,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 2.5% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at about $556,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.