Insider Selling: Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Major Shareholder Sells $21,369.60 in Stock

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) major shareholder Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 2,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $21,369.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,709,823 shares in the company, valued at $26,014,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 1,910 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $18,336.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 7,636 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $73,381.96.

On Monday, July 1st, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 17,974 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $174,168.06.

On Friday, June 28th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 1,508 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $14,476.80.

On Thursday, June 13th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 5,700 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $54,891.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 30,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $291,300.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 541 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $5,410.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 7,700 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $77,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 6,153 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $61,530.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 2,680 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $26,800.00.

Trecora Resources stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. Trecora Resources has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.10 million. Trecora Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trecora Resources will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 503.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Trecora Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

