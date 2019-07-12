Insider Selling: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Chairman Sells 17,083 Shares of Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.46, for a total value of $8,207,698.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.09, for a total value of $8,115,962.47.

On Thursday, May 9th, W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.89, for a total value of $7,975,881.87.

NYSE TDG opened at $492.23 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $307.36 and a fifty-two week high of $501.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $472.80.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.48. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 50.29% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GoPro in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 price target on BOX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $540.00 price target on TransDigm Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 365.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

