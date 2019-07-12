Insider Selling: Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Director Sells 843 Shares of Stock

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Director Michael M. Johnson sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total transaction of $103,840.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PFPT opened at $123.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.82. Proofpoint Inc has a 12 month low of $75.92 and a 12 month high of $131.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.82% and a negative return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Proofpoint’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFPT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.60.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

