Insider Selling: NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Director Sells C$196,477.38 in Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Director Igor Levental sold 27,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.26, for a total transaction of C$196,477.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$611,698.56.

Shares of NG stock opened at C$7.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of -23.21. The company has a current ratio of 76.65, a quick ratio of 75.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.36. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$4.49 and a one year high of C$7.80.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

