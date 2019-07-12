Insider Selling: Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CTO Sells $330,030.96 in Stock

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $330,030.96. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,894.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Etsy stock opened at $64.99 on Friday. Etsy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $73.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.42.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Etsy had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $169.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. BidaskClub cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Etsy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Friday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 267.7% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Etsy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in Etsy by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

