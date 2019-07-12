Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Sells 5,200 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total transaction of $477,308.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,379 shares in the company, valued at $10,223,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $93.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.91 and a 12-month high of $151.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.88.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,529,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,815,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,318.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,305 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1,091.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,263,601 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $128,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EA shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of 2U to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.11.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

