Insider Selling: Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Major Shareholder Sells $1,713,533.58 in Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) major shareholder Dagmar Dolby sold 26,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,713,533.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Dagmar Dolby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Dagmar Dolby sold 77,692 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $5,063,187.64.

On Monday, July 1st, Dagmar Dolby sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $3,253,000.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Dagmar Dolby sold 51,777 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $3,368,611.62.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Dagmar Dolby sold 15,617 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $1,015,729.68.

On Friday, June 21st, Dagmar Dolby sold 93,113 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $6,062,587.43.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Dagmar Dolby sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $3,252,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Dagmar Dolby sold 46,781 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $3,046,378.72.

On Friday, May 3rd, Dagmar Dolby sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total transaction of $3,286,500.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Dagmar Dolby sold 100,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $6,549,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Dagmar Dolby sold 16,145 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $1,050,716.60.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $63.96 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.17 and a 1-year high of $72.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.47.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $338.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. The company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $76.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 45.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.6% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

