Insider Selling: CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $1,078,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Anastasios Parafestas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 10th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 30,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $1,104,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Anastasios Parafestas sold 45,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $1,623,150.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 80,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $2,861,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 86,482 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $3,186,861.70.

On Monday, June 24th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 188,049 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $7,275,615.81.

On Thursday, June 20th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 131,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $5,047,430.00.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 80,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $2,900,800.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 30,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $1,071,300.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 30,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 25,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $881,500.00.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $37.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.83. CarGurus Inc has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $57.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 65.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.83.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.54 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CARG. BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($159.30) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Cowen began coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson set a $54.00 target price on shares of CarGurus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CarGurus by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,795,000 after acquiring an additional 98,854 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in CarGurus by 4.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,494,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,238,000 after acquiring an additional 295,775 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in CarGurus by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,444 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

