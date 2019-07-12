Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Insider Sells 763 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) insider David Zapolsky sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $1,526,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Zapolsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, David Zapolsky sold 880 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,834.59, for a total value of $1,614,439.20.

AMZN traded up $9.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,011.00. 2,307,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,505,185. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,872.60. The company has a market cap of $993.24 billion, a PE ratio of 99.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,307.00 and a 52 week high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $2.48. The business had revenue of $59.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,070.00 to $2,225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Pivotal Research started coverage on SRC Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.29 price objective for the company. Societe Generale started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,370.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $46.00 price objective on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Polarityte in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,196.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 29.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,838 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 46,366 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,871,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $1,422,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 55.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

