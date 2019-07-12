Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s share price was down 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52, approximately 36,248 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,776,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 265.29% and a negative net margin of 578.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inpixon stock. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.72% of Inpixon at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment offers various products and services, which are delivered on premise or in the Cloud, as well as hosted Software-as-a-Service based solutions.

