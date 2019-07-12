Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) Shares Down 0.3%

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) shares traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.72 and last traded at $23.72, 402 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 37,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $798,000.

