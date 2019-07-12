INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the May 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other INmune Bio news, CFO David J. Moss purchased 5,000 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi purchased 10,000 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 87,767 shares of company stock worth $769,893 over the last three months.

INMB stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.63. 11,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,077. INmune Bio has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood.

