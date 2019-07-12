ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

ImmuPharma PLC (LON:IMM)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $10.06. ImmuPharma shares last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 451,887 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 million and a PE ratio of -1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.41.

ImmuPharma Company Profile (LON:IMM)

ImmuPharma plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates based on peptide therapeutics to treat serious medical conditions. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

