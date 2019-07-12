IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Short Interest Down 48.5% in June

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,100 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the May 30th total of 277,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 125,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

IDT traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 137,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,679. IDT has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $299.58 million, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 3,606 shares of IDT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $25,025.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in IDT by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in IDT by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 53,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in IDT by 7.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 213,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in IDT by 308.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 22,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IDT by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 22,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

IDT Corporation operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone-Unified Communications as a Service. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers retail telecommunication products, including international long-distance calling products primarily to foreign-born communities; wholesale international long distance traffic termination services for tier 1 fixed line and mobile network operators, as well as for other service providers; and payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, domestic bill payment, and international money transfer services.

