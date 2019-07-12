IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) Short Interest Down 15.2% in June

IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,459,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the May 30th total of 1,721,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 407,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, VP Tessia Park sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $28,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in IDACORP by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,743 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at about $563,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,420 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,196 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,317. IDACORP has a fifty-two week low of $89.31 and a fifty-two week high of $106.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.01.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The coal producer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $350.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grana y Montero SAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

