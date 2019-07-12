IAA (NYSE:IAA) Research Coverage Started at Barrington Research

Barrington Research began coverage on shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) in a research report report published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for IAA’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IAA. Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of IAA in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on IAA in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Stephens set a $112.00 target price on Genesee & Wyoming and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Equinix from $505.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.75.

NYSE IAA opened at $41.40 on Monday. IAA has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $41.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAA. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in IAA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,638,000. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in IAA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,812,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in IAA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,991,000.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

