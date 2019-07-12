HSBC Analysts Give Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) a €6.90 Price Target

HSBC set a €6.90 ($8.02) price target on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.83 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Independent Research set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.29 ($8.48).

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

Shares of DBK opened at €6.71 ($7.80) on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank has a 12 month low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 12 month high of €18.49 ($21.50). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €6.38.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.