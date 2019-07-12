Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.86

Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.86 and last traded at $14.83, with a volume of 5814 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TWNK shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of in a report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Anglo American to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84.
In other news, Director C. Dean Metropoulos sold 1,834,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $24,414,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 458,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,478.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 6,165,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $82,065,467.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,165,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,065,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,033,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 242,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 25,539 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 483.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 99,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,339,000 after buying an additional 364,332 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hostess Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWNK)
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.
