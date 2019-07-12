Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.86

Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.86 and last traded at $14.83, with a volume of 5814 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TWNK shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of in a report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Anglo American to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.90 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 6.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director C. Dean Metropoulos sold 1,834,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $24,414,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 458,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,478.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 6,165,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $82,065,467.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,165,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,065,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,033,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 242,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 25,539 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 483.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 99,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,339,000 after buying an additional 364,332 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hostess Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.