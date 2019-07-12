Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.89) target price on shares of in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Get Horizonte Minerals alerts:

HZM opened at GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Monday. Horizonte Minerals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.66 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4.37 ($0.06). The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 million and a P/E ratio of -23.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.85.

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of nickel mineral projects in Brazil. The company owns interest in the Araguaia nickel project, a nickel laterite project located to the south of the Carajàs mineral district in northern Brazil; and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project located in the Carajás mineral district of northern Brazil.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Horizonte Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizonte Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.