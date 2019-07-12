Honey Badger Exploration Inc(NDA) (CVE:TUF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Honey Badger Exploration Inc(NDA) (CVE:TUF) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 34600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and a P/E ratio of -0.67.

About Honey Badger Exploration Inc(NDA) (CVE:TUF)

Honey Badger Exploration Inc acquires, explores for, and develops metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, lead, diamond, and barite deposits. Its flagship project is the Thunder Bay polymetallic silver project covering an area of 30,976 hectares located in northern Ontario.

