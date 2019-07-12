HOLD Achieves Market Cap of $660,309.00 (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 12th. HOLD has a total market cap of $660,309.00 and $6,189.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOLD token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HOLD has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00267655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.14 or 0.01406703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000828 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00130296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00025976 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000748 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

HOLD Token Profile

HOLD’s launch date was May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official website is hold.co . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ . The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

